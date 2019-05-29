StarHub job cuts result of strategic transformation plan

We thank Mr Tan Kar Quan for his comments (Laying off staff not always the best strategy, May 25).

Telecommunications companies globally and in Singapore are being disrupted by issues ranging from digitalisation and cloud-based services to changing consumer preferences and the ongoing convergence in information and communications technologies (ICT).

As mobile, broadband and content penetration rates are already very high in Singapore, StarHub has to continually transform its operating model and seek growth in adjacent segments, such as cyber security and enterprise ICT solutions.

As part of our strategic transformation plan aimed at consistently delivering a better customer experience, we embarked on simplifying and redesigning our company structure, product offerings and internal processes last year.

This regrettably led to a reduction of roles and colleagues from our team - reducing our workforce is not our strategic intent.

Increasing our capabilities, accelerating growth, offering a better brand experience, and adapting to the realities of the rapidly changing market we operate in are among targets at the core of our strategy.

To this end, our transformation plans will always include the reskilling, retraining and redeployment of our employees to be able to handle future functions.

We will also continue to explore opportunities to accelerate our growth through the launch of innovative services and the acquisition of companies.

The acquisition of companies offers us access to services, technologies, customers and new talent that otherwise will require many years of development with no certainty of success.

A successful business strategy is inclusive of many growth initiatives, home-grown and acquired, and leverages the collective wisdom and capabilities of everyone at StarHub.

Peter Kaliaropoulos

Chief Executive Officer

StarHub