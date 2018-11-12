Standardise cashless payments

Singapore needs to step up its game in terms of going cashless.

It is common to find certain shops or even restaurants not accepting Nets payments, or accepting Nets only with a minimum amount spent. I have also chanced upon retailers who accept only cash payments.

When incidents like these happen, they cause a stir as customers fumble to switch between payment methods.

Such limitations may be minor to the retailers, but they can cause huge inconveniences to users. They might also discourage people from using such payment methods in future.

There should be a standardised form of cashless payments in all shops for a smoother and faster shopping experience.

Wee Wen Xin, 17

Polytechnic Year 1 student

