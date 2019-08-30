Stamps to mark mediation treaty under consideration

We thank Mr Lim Chong Teck and Mr Poh Kian Hwee for their letters (Issue stamps to mark mediation treaty, Aug 10; A missed chance to issue stamps, Aug 15) for their feedback.

The Stamp Advisory Committee works closely with the Infocomm Media Development Authority to mark Singapore's notable achievements and contributions to the world through stamps.

As there are many worthy achievements and milestones in the year, it may not be feasible to commemorate all of them.

This year alone, we have lined up 13 stamp issues, including stamps to mark Singapore's Bicentennial and 54th National Day.

We agree with the two Forum writers that the naming of the Convention on Mediation after Singapore is a significant achievement. We will consider the suggestion to issue a stamp to celebrate this milestone.

Mr Hong Tuck Kun

Chairman

Stamp Advisory Committee

Ms Karen Low

Cluster Director

Communications and Marketing

Infocomm Media Development Authority