Staff will be reminded on security protocol

We thank Mr Yen Feng for his feedback (Bank official's access to account unsettling, March 16).

We deeply value our customers' trust, and take data governance and data protection very seriously.

Where arrangements have been made with our customers for financial planning purposes, our staff will prepare meeting materials and product information tailored to their specific financial profile so the meetings are more meaningful to customers.

We regret and apologise for the discomfort caused to Mr Yen Feng by the lapse in our established protocol that requires all staff to verify customers' identities before commencing any discussion.

We will continue to coach and remind our staff on the importance of these protocols.

Susan Cheong (Ms)

Head of DBS & POSB Branch Banking