Staff trained to be sensitive to terminally ill patients

Madam Ong Seok Khim's observations in her letter give us valuable feedback (Hospital staff should be sensitive to dying patients, Nov 1).

We agree that communicating sensitively when interacting with terminally ill patients is vital.

While we make concerted efforts to understand the needs of all our patients and their families, we sincerely apologise if our staff member was found not to be sensitive to the patient and her family's needs in this case.

We train healthcare staff to communicate with terminal cancer patients and their families.

Through these training initiatives, we aim to improve the overall care experience for terminal cancer patients in our healthcare institutions.

We will ensure these messages are reinforced.

Rebecca Dent (Associate Professor)

Senior Consultant and Head,

Division of Medical Oncology

National Cancer Centre Singapore

Patricia Neo (Dr)

Senior Consultant and Head,

Division of Supportive and Palliative Care

National Cancer Centre Singapore