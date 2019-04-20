Sports Hub committed to delivering best event experience

We assure Forum contributor Eng Siang Cher (Long wait for drinks not acceptable at world-class venue, April 16) and members of the public that the Singapore Sports Hub is committed to ensuring that we deliver the best event experience to all our patrons.

We apologise for the food and beverage experience at the recent Singapore Badminton Open held in the Singapore Indoor Stadium. We did notice a surge in demand for food and drinks at intermission periods, which resulted in longer waiting times.

Additional serving stations were added on Sunday's match.

We thank Mr Eng for the feedback and suggestions, and we will continue to improve our patrons' experience at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Jacqueline Lau

Chief Experience Officer

SportsHub Pte Ltd