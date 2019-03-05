S'pore's deep transformation starts with everyone

Designing a Budget that pleases everyone is almost impossible to do, but Singapore must resist populist pressure and do what is necessary to transform our society and economy for the future (Taking Singapore forward in a fast-changing world, Feb 19).

In my view, this year's Budget is well thought out, but not transformative enough to keep up with the speed of constant disruption.

Singapore is at a critical juncture as we face growing uncertainty with a slowing global economy, increasing domestic needs and geopolitical disruption.

Now more than ever, we need to work fast together to not only fix the immediate needs but also build our future. Singapore's continued success depends on all of us.

It starts with us recognising that pursuing deep skills through lifelong learning to keep pace with the constantly changing demand is our individual responsibility.

At the same time, businesses must redesign themselves as empowered networks or ecosystems to harness the power of technology and collaboration and achieve more.

Through our prudent financial discipline, we have built Singapore's reserves that we can use for strategic transformation at a critical time.

We must act now to start the deep transformation process to lift Singapore to a new level of economic well-being, one where no one is left behind.

Andy Sim Ngee Ho