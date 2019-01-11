S'poreans must take chances to stay ahead

Editor-at-Large Han Fook Kwang's article is likely to strike a chord with many Singaporeans who realise the old formula for work and life no longer works as well (The 4G question: Whither exceptional Singapore?; Jan 8).

Times have changed, and studying hard to land a good job that will deliver a good life is no longer enough.

Now, there are many more university graduates from different fields than a generation ago.

Singapore's neighbours also used to lag behind us, but now they are closing in on us as our economy matures.

Thus, if we want the good life that many of us have become accustomed to, we will need to work harder to get it.

And it is up to every individual to take the initiative to do so.

Asia is booming. While we still retain an edge over the competition, we should venture abroad to realise the huge potential in the region and beyond. Technology and the deluge of cheaper and hungrier labour elsewhere nibble away at what advantage we have left.

It is shocking that Singaporeans have yet to take this initiative. Why has there not been more interest in learning foreign languages?

Why have we not encouraged more people to study in developing countries alongside the developed ones?

Yes, Singapore has made it, but for how much longer?

Our sheltered upbringings may have blunted our survival instinct.

Lee Teck Chuan