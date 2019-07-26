S'poreans must collectively guard against foreign influence

As an election looms, we should not dismiss headlines such as "S'pore vulnerable to foreign election influence: Expert" (June 6), "Report flags how China conducts influence operations in S'pore" (July 18), and "Singapore should manage China ties, avoid US tricks" (July 24) when they flash across our newspapers.

Foreign election influence is a phenomenon as old as the hills even though it may have come under the spotlight only in recent years because of recurrent and cacophonous accusations by the West towards Russia.

Between stealthily dangling carrots in the form of investment and aid, and whipping out flagrant sticks in the form of sanctions and outright regime overthrow, electoral interference has surfaced in various shapes and forms amid assorted instruments of power.

With the proliferation of Internet use, cyberspace has been greatly exploited as a platform for reaching targets far, wide and fast by electoral influencers. However, we know too well that the Internet is not the only tool of influence.

In 2017, Singapore saw the expulsion of a foreign academic after he was discovered to be working with intelligence organisations and agencies from a foreign state to impact Singapore's foreign policy and sway public belief.

In 1988, a foreign diplomat was similarly ejected from Singapore for inciting anti-government sentiments, pressing dissidents to run for office, and for meddling in our country's politics - all in blatant violation of standard diplomatic protocols.

Both examples reveal that influence does not take place only between enemies, but between friends as well.

Despite being a tiny country, Singapore is well known for punching above its weight, so its input on the world stage is not only heard but also highly valued - making it a prime target for foreign influence.

Although the Government has taken measures to guard against foreign influence, such as disallowing foreigners from taking part in election events and forbidding election candidates from receiving foreign funding, ultimately, it is up to Singaporeans to stay discerning so that the integrity of the electoral process can be more strongly inoculated against foreign influence.

As the global geopolitical landscape continues to develop and change rapidly, Singaporeans must stay collectively guarded against those who may try to cajole or muscle us in the direction of their own interests, known to fluctuate with their altering geopolitical vagaries.

Lily Ong