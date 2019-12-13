Forum: Singaporeans must become responsible users of public healthcare subsidies

I am very heartened to hear from the Ministry of Health about the schemes in place to subsidise drugs treating chronic diseases (Cholesterol management drug being evaluated, Dec 9).

I am also glad that the ministry is considering subsidies for newer and more expensive cholesterol drugs such as Praluent, as suggested by Mr Chew Chee Weng (Subsidise cholesterol drug - a last-resort treatment for some, Dec 6).

The first question Singaporeans have to ask is whether they are willing to pay for new medicines that are expensive and needed by only a minority of the population, amid other competing and more pressing healthcare needs.

Public funds available are finite and must be able to cater to the healthcare needs of all Singaporeans. Therefore, priorities will need to be set based on the prevalence of the condition, cost-effectiveness and cost-efficiencies of the management.

Public funds are derived mainly from the various taxes collected over time. With a small population base, Singaporeans require the Government to be very prudent in managing these funds.

When the funds are inadequate to cater to the exceptional needs of a segment of our population, is society willing to accept regular increases in taxation to help fund these? For instance, are Singaporeans able to accept newer forms of taxation such as sugar and healthcare taxes?

There have been rapid medical advances in the last decade and this pace will only increase.

Singaporeans must appreciate that medical expenditure is what some call a bottomless pit. How do they want the country to spend sensibly and within its means?

Today, there are many subsidies available from the Government, such as the new Community Health Assist Scheme green card and the Merdeka Generation and Pioneer Generation cards.

At polyclinics and government restructured hospitals, Singaporeans enjoy heavily subsidised rates.

As little is paid out of their own pocket, members of the public have developed a sense of entitlement. From wanting things cheap, fast and good, Singaporeans are beginning to want things free, now and best.

Singapore must develop its population and society to be responsible users of public healthcare subsidies so as to stretch the public dollar for everyone.

Leong Choon Kit (Dr)