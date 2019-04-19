Singapore spirit has gone missing

I have been observing that over the past few years, Singaporeans' pride in the Republic has been diminishing.

Maybe it is due to the rise of social media, but there appears to be more Singaporeans jumping at any opportunity to put our country down.

Singaporeans tend to highlight and share all negative news about our country on social media, such as the faulty sprinkler incident at Jewel Changi Airport (Faulty sprinkler leads to water leak at Jewel, April 15) or how Singapore is the most expensive city to live in (Paris, HK and S'pore are most expensive cities to live in: Poll, March 20).

Shouldn't we be sharing more news about how proud we are to have achieved whatever we have today instead of putting our country down? What we have today is really amazing and marvellous, and we are the envy of many other countries.

But why, as Singaporeans, do we not pride ourselves on our achievements? We have all contributed to our country's success and I am proud to be part of this nation and country.

Singaporeans should be proud that we have come so far in our journey, but also remind ourselves to be deeply grounded to continue to strive for greater success.

I really hope to see a revival of the Singapore spirit.

Calvin Sim Pheng Hoe