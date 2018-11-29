S'pore raised the bar for hospitality, efficiency at summit

I had the privilege of attending the recent Asean Summit and, along with many attendees, could not help but be deeply impressed by the meticulous thought and effort that went into making the event a big success.

The security people treated everyone with utmost dignity and respect; Singapore law enforcement officers proved that tight security and courtesy are not mutually exclusive.

Event officials were never more than a few feet away to render aid, and ensuring that everything in the room, from the lighting to sound, was next to perfect.

All too accustomed to working lunches that comprise no more than the usual staples, we were treated in delightful surprise to a delectable variety of thoughtfully crafted international cuisines daily that ranged from Peranakan pastries to Thai entrees.

The general sentiment among us was that Singapore had pampered us in ways that raised the bar of hospitality to its highest point.

Our wonderful experience in many other areas did not cease with the summit.

No sooner had it ended, some of us had the opportunity to meet with high-level government officials from the Prime Minister's Office and other ministries for in-depth discussions of some of their latest initiatives.

Such a collaborative nature from the various governmental arms is truly a rare sight in most countries, and I was awestruck by how Singapore cleverly seized upon every opportunity to market itself to the world.

Thank you, Singapore, for your warmest hospitality and clockwork efficiency; and congratulations on a fruitful summit.

Lily Ong (Madam)