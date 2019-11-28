Forum: Singapore not a natural beauty but a liveable city

Beautiful cities are not necessarily liveable. Places like Rio de Janeiro, Cape Town and Acapulco are beautiful but would not top liveability quotients (Make Singapore more liveable, not just more beautiful, Nov 25).

Some of the most beautiful cities I have visited are ridden with crime, poverty, diseases, poor healthcare and natural disasters.

They are a feast for the eyes and their alluring natural beauty leaves indelible memories - yet one would hesitate to make them home.

Singapore has no great diversity of geography, flora, fauna and climate compared with bigger countries that abound with great wonders of nature. Whatever is beautiful on the island is almost all man-made or embellished, and we should redouble our efforts to beautify the country.

There are many criteria to consider in liveability indexes. If a life of sensuous luxury, unfettered free speech, immunity from a maze of laws, low cost of living and non-intrusive laissez-faire governance is included, Singapore falls short.

But if one considers healthcare and longevity, stability and security, availability of domestic help, a conducive environment for educating and bringing up children, and paternalistic, socialist governance with strict laws that those who are law-abiding have no issues with, then Singapore presses all the right buttons.

Singapore does not lack for culture, but such a young country will never have the rich heritage of traditions that nations that have been around since the dawn of history possess.

We have an eclectic mix of mores and norms thanks to a potpourri of influences from our neighbours, with inherited lore and folklore now supplemented by the everyday import of new art forms and new media of expression.

Singapore is our home, beautifully constructed and eminently liveable because we created it to be such.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)