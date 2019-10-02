Singapore needs MNCs willing to grow with it

In this period of market instability, as the US-China trade war takes its toll, Singapore needs multinational corporations (MNCs) to come to the country and bring with them jobs and value (Strong partners can help Singapore build capabilities: DPM Heng, Sept 25).

Innovative technology companies like US firm Applied Materials will keep Singapore up to date with the most advanced methods of production. Only through constant innovation can such companies survive, and Singapore can benefit from this.

To get an MNC to commit to the nation, other than the usual incentives used by countries to lure companies, such as lowering the cost of leasing land and government investment in the firms, more needs to be done.

The Government must have the conviction to collaborate with MNCs and help to bring their innovation and productivity to the next level.

Applied Materials is a good example of this. Its chief executive Gary Dickerson said Singapore is among the best places for collaboration, and the firm has committed to continue to grow here.

I hope to see more of such companies that believe in Singapore and are willing to grow with the country. What's more, they can help to take our small and medium-sized enterprises to the next level, and we may one day see the next multibillion-dollar company come from Singapore.

Joe Ng Boon Leng