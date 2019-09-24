S'pore needs better education programmes on recycling

Waste disposal and recycling activities in Singapore appear to be start-stop affairs by resource-limited individuals who are concerned about the environment, and by government agencies.

Most Singaporeans are quite nonchalant about climatic conditions and their effects.

Ask a Swiss, a Taiwanese or a Japanese how he discards used tissue paper, and he would tell you he keeps it in his pocket and takes it home to dispose of it.

In Singapore, I see people drop tissue paper in the crowd, in forested areas and on jogging tracks, even though we have many dustbins around. Once, I even saw a neatly dressed student drinking on the upper deck of a public bus, and later inserting the empty plastic container in the gap between the seat and the side of the bus.

Knowing that the cashier in the supermarket I go to uses separate handheld barcode tags for fruits, I once put the fruits in a used plastic bag I usually carry, leaving the other items in the supermarket basket. This would help facilitate packing when it came to my turn to pay up.

However, I was chided by the cashier because the system was ergonomically designed to put purchased items into new plastic bags to ease supermarket queues.

Consequently, customers are loaded with many new plastic bags.

I have not been told how to properly discard used batteries and other forms of electronic waste.

In fact, I vividly remember - more than any of the environmental campaigns that we have today - a TV programme in the 1970s telling us to put food waste into plastic bags.

We have been warned that Semakau Landfill will be full by 2035, so isn't it important to start holistic public education programmes on waste disposal and recycling to educate Singaporeans how their "care-less" activities will affect the general health of their children and grandchildren in the years to come?

Let Singaporeans know that everyone should play his part on this urgent matter.

Brennen Pak Hoe Peng