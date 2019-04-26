Singapore law should not bend to public pressure

I would like to urge members of the public to rein themselves in before lashing out at the perpetrator in the case of sexual misconduct at the National University of Singapore (NUS to relook disciplinary processes after student's complaint, April 21).

Granted, people feel a sense of injustice, but the police were already called in and a decision was made.

I do not think that the law in Singapore can simply be bent due to pressure by the public and the victim on social media.

Moreover, the measures taken by NUS to "build a safe and supportive campus environment" are laudable and fair to not only the victim, but also the perpetrator, who is a first-time offender.

Steps should be taken for the case to be brought to court if anyone is unsatisfied with the outcome of the investigation, instead of just NUS reviewing its standards on punishment.

Pang Poh Leong