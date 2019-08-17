S'pore heritage sites widely publicised

We thank Mr Henry Ong for his letter (Highlight Sun Yat Sen memorial, Aug 9).

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) recognises the significance of the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, particularly to Chinese visitors.

Information about Singapore's various heritage sites, including the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, is available on the VisitSingapore website in seven languages, including Chinese.

Details are also available on STB's Visit Singapore mobile app, which tourists can download to learn more about places of interest and discover the latest events happening in Singapore.

In addition to the resources on STB's platforms for visitors and tour operators, the National Heritage Board organises a range of cultural programmes at the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall that appeal to both locals and visitors.

More information is available at the memorial hall's website: https://www.sysnmh.org.sg

We appreciate members of the community like Mr Ong who share a common interest in Singapore's heritage, and welcome more of such suggestions.

Terrence Voon

Director, Digital and Content

Singapore Tourism Board