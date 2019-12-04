Forum: S'pore doesn't need armchair critics 10,000km away

I am dismayed with the editor of the States Times Review, Mr Alex Tan Zhi Xiang, for spreading fake news about Singapore (Facebook complies with order to publish correction notice, Dec 1).

Mr Tan said he does not have to comply with the correction direction by the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act Office because he is no longer a Singaporean.

In that case, he should stop meddling in Singapore's affairs.

Singapore's affairs are for Singaporeans only.

If he truly loves Singapore and wants to change it for the better, then he should come back and be a part of the force for change. Singapore doesn't need armchair critics 10,000km away.

His time might be better spent contributing to his newly adopted country, and we wish him the best.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan