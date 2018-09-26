S'pore Customs carries out islandwide operations daily

We thank Mr Lim Teck Koon for his letter (Contraband cigarette clampdown must include daily operations; Sept 21).

The Singapore Customs adopts a three-pronged approach to tackle the problem of duty-unpaid cigarettes - by curbing supply, suppressing demand and engaging stakeholders.

Enforcement operations are conducted by the Singapore Customs in different parts of Singapore on a daily basis.

We act against illegal cigarette activities such as the peddling, buying and possession of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

In addition, we work closely with the Singapore Police Force, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and other law enforcement agencies on joint enforcement operations.

Members of the public can also play their part to stop illegal cigarette activities in their neighbourhood by reporting such offences to the Singapore Customs by calling our 24-hour hotline on 1800-233-0000, e-mailing us at customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg or via the Singapore Customs mobile app Customs@SG.

Edgar Lee

Head, Corporate Communications

Singapore Customs