S'pore can emulate S. Korea's culture of responsibility

I just returned from South Korea last week, where I observed the locals.

While having meals in restaurants, I saw the locals clearing their tables and plates, and returning their cutlery to the designated areas.

There are many cafes without cashiers, too. Customers make their own drinks and put their money in a box according to the price listed.

Also, I was not allowed to throw our rubbish away at the collection centre in our service apartment, probably because I was not using their paid-for plastic bags.

I believe that residents have to pre-pay for the disposal of their waste in terms of the number of plastic bags they buy. So the amount of waste they can throw is limited by the number of plastic bags they buy.

From these examples, I can see that the South Koreans have developed a culture of responsibility. I believe that in Singapore, we can too.

Chow Pik Khun (Madam)