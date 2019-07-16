Speaking openly will help families avoid disputes

It is good to have workshops on living and dying well, such as those organised by local charity Both Sides, Now (Kick-starting talk on death and dying early, July 13).

To have peace of mind, parents would do well to let their children know what they would like done should they fall ill, become disabled, or worse still, have life-threatening conditions.

While most find these topics morbid, it can only be a good thing when family members are able to discuss the future in relation to these contingencies.

As it is difficult to predict one's family situation in the years to come, discussing old-age plans with loved ones is crucial.

Some of the elderly may desire to die at home, where they need the love and care of family members around them, and, most importantly, where they will feel comfortable in familiar surroundings.

Others may choose to spend their last days in a hospital so that they are not such a burden on family members or friends.

Making their last wishes known to their children will facilitate better understanding and cooperation among loved ones in terms of family support, medical treatment and also funeral arrangements.

Above all, unnecessary misunderstandings and family disputes are unlikely to arise.

