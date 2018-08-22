Sound policies can come from only good govt

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong used the National Day Rally speech to address our immediate and most pressing needs, namely rising living costs, medical care and housing needs.

The various initiatives announced, such as extending the Community Health Assist Scheme to all Singaporeans with chronic illnesses, the Merdeka Generation Package, the Home Improvement Programme II, and the Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme are very substantial commitments from a far-sighted Government with sound policies in place.

Thus, we should not begrudge our ministers their high salaries.

If paying top salaries can attract talents to join the Government to bring Singapore forward and enable all Singaporeans to enjoy the fruits of our labour, it is money well spent indeed.

It is my ardent hope that Singaporeans will not take our political system and our present leadership for granted.

Three generations of wise leadership have and are still leading our nation forward.

Christopher Teo Kian Lam