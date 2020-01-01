Sound of military jets is the sound of freedom

I live in the east of Singapore and have heard the sound of military aircraft taking off from Paya Lebar Air Base day and night (Military aircraft flying early in the day and late at night, Dec 30, 2019)

The jets' piercing loud noises remind me that I am a citizen of a free and sovereign nation, with our world-class Republic of Singapore Air Force protecting us, above all.

I would rather hear the sound of freedom from our protectors, rather than the sounds of enemies' bombs, rocket fire falling on our roofs and the cries of families lost, which are experienced by unfortunate people living in more tumultuous parts of the world.

I am grateful for the peace and tranquillity that can be enjoyed only through the continued defence of our little red dot.

I salute the airmen who are away from their families, on weekends and on holidays, to protect our airspace, from early morning to late at night.

The Ministry of Defence should remain focused on its mission to keep Singapore safe.

I am grateful for the peace and tranquillity that can be enjoyed only through the continued defence of our little red dot.

Koh Teng Yong