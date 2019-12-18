Something should be done about unwanted calls

Many people have received calls from unfamiliar numbers - either from scammers or people who hang up when you answer. If you return the call, you may end up getting more calls.

Enough is enough.

These incidents are disruptive and may cause us to be suspicious of calls from unfamiliar numbers.

If this leads to people never answering a call from an unknown number, there might be unintended consequences. The call could be an urgent one from a hospital or simply be from a borrowed phone.

Can anything be done about this?

Yap Hoe Kiat