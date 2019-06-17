Some value in pessimism

In general, optimism is regarded as a better personality trait than pessimism.

It has been said that optimism provides hope and belief that one can achieve one's goals if one works hard enough, thereby giving optimists the drive to work even harder.

Optimism paints a dream image, but when this is shattered by reality, one would suffer a lot more than a pessimist.

This is because pessimists tend to think of the worst-case scenario and put in place measures to prevent it from happening. Furthermore, pessimism imparts one with realism, enabling one to foresee the flaws in an idea or project.

Being able to prevent failure is important as it helps prevent unneeded pain and suffering, economically and otherwise.

However, it is also important to acknowledge the hope that optimism brings in moments of distress and difficulty. Hence, both pessimism and optimism go hand in hand for one to truly be happy and constantly improve.

Yet, why does society market optimism as the better of the two and paint such a perfect picture of it?

Jordan Loo Ming Zhou, 17,

Junior College Year 1 student