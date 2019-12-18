Some adults also need to be taught financial literacy

I listen regularly to the Money FM 89.3 radio station, and find the topic of teaching children financial literacy interesting and thoughtful.

A problem exists of adults who were never taught such lessons, and borrow beyond their means.

Banks at present seem to be enticing more and more people to get unsecured loans. And they make it very simple to get these loans.

Once a compulsive spender takes a loan, the interest and late payment fees may pile up to make the situation worse.

Besides teaching children financial literacy, more education for adults may be necessary.

Partha Pratim Basu