Soft running tracks replaced for safety

We thank Mr Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar for his letter (Stop turning soft running tracks into concrete ones; Sept 12).

The park connectors along Punggol Promenade, Lorong Halus Wetland and Coney Island are popular recreational spots for nearby residents and visitors.

Due to the popular use of our Park Connector Network, the National Parks Board (NParks) needs to carry out routine repairs to address the wear and tear to park amenities such as cycling tracks and footpaths to ensure that visitors can continue to enjoy our parks safely.

The original footpath along the Punggol Promenade (Riverside Walk) was made of glass fibre-reinforced concrete with woodgrain finish.

The footpath had to be replaced as broken and dislodged portions posed safety concerns.

Likewise, for the mentioned laterite or clayey earth path that was once located along the Punggol Promenade (Nature Walk), the path was subsequently replaced with an asphalt path. The formation of potholes along the uneven laterite path over time was not only a tripping hazard, but the potholes also became waterlogged and muddy after rain.

NParks aims to provide facilities that can be safely enjoyed by all, including runners, cyclists and families.

We would like to assure Mr Ramamurthy that Coney Island will be kept rustic.

The new park connector along the south of Coney Island, which will be completed at the end of the year, will have unpaved earth tracks.

Once again, we thank and appreciate Mr Ramamurthy for his feedback and hope that he and his family will continue to enjoy the parks.

Chia Seng Jiang

Group Director, Parks

National Parks Board