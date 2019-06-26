Society just needs to be less uptight

Mr Woon Wee Min's opinions about parenting are very encouraging (Parenting not about perfect execution, June 18).

In a perfection-driven society, people are expected to hit the road and instantly run, whether it comes to parenting or anything else. This pressure to achieve perfection can drive people nuts.

The victims are usually the recipients of these perfection-driven, mistaken endeavours.

Children suffer, not because of parental neglect, but because overindulgent parents are afraid to make mistakes and fail. We need to learn to relax and be less uptight.

Childhood is fleeting, and in a twinkling of an eye the toddler is a youth and then an adult.

Overly controlling parenting raises weak and dependent children unable to face life without constantly looking to their parents for approval.

Likewise, as a society, people have to grow up, be more assertive and less dependent on the Government to do everything for them.

This can happen only when the Government, too, learns to relax and be less uptight.

As with parenting, with a government that is more consultative and less overbearing, the people will then learn to become a more informed citizenry - more assertive and confident to take responsibility as a civil society.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)