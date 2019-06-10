SMU's protocols caught grading anomaly early

We thank Mr Jeffrey Say Seck Leong for his feedback (Put in place more checks on grading at universities, June 1).

As part of Singapore Management University's (SMU) quality assurance process with respect to assessment and marking, instructors are required to submit their assessment grades to their relevant school administration for clearance before the finalised results are submitted to the university Registrar's Office for official release to all students.

This protocol enables any aberration to be identified promptly and rectified, if necessary.

We would like to clarify that for the case in question, the established protocols were, in fact, effective in surfacing the grading anomaly early, before the finalised grades were released officially or recorded in transcripts.

In fact, the school administration had time to intervene and regrade the assignment for all the affected students.

Any release of pre-finalised grades to students without authorisation from the school administration and the university registrar is not in line with university protocols.

SMU takes a serious view of adherence to such protocols, and all staff are reminded regularly of this.

Tan Lee Chuan

Director, Office of Registrar

Singapore Management University