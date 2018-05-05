SMRT taking steps to reduce slips and falls at stations

We thank Mr Wee Boon Lim for his feedback (Wet, slippery stairs at Bukit Gombak MRT station; May 3).

We are sorry to hear about Mr Wee's experience, and wish him a full recovery.

We are taking steps to minimise the risk of slips and falls at our MRT station premises.

One immediate measure is to complete the installation of anti-slip material at staircases open to the weather, including those at Bukit Gombak MRT station.

This will enhance commuter safety when using staircases at MRT stations.

Elaine Koh (Ms)
Chief Commuter Engagement Officer
SMRT Corporation

