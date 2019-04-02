Smoking rampant inside Orchard Towers

As much as efforts are being made to make Orchard Road a smoke-free zone, there are still other areas for the National Environment Agency to consider (Warnings for lighting up in no-smoking zone to end, March 30).

I was at Orchard Towers with a friend a few days ago, and I was shocked when I realised that people were smoking at every floor of the building.

They were doing so openly inside an air-conditioned mall, an act which was prohibited a long time ago.

The only place where there was no smoking was, surprisingly, inside the pubs themselves.

When I asked a staff member working at one of the pubs, he said that it was the norm.

How can such things be happening right under our noses without any action being taken?

Noel Vikram