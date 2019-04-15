Small acts help fight global warming

Climate change has negatively impacted the earth in many ways, some of which are severe.

Despite international efforts to minimise global warming, there seems to be no significant improvement. This is largely because governmental efforts seldom translate into action by the citizenry.

In Singapore, for instance, many people turn on the air-conditioner the first chance we get because of the warm weather. The irony is that doing this actually emits even more greenhouse gases, which will trap more heat and warm the planet up even more.

We should all take responsibility for our actions and do what is necessary to reduce global warming without waiting for international agreements to be signed.

Every single small act adds to an impactful result. For example, we can take public transport instead of driving, or even go carbon-free by cycling or walking. We can also cut down on our consumption of red meat, to reduce the production of methane.

If each person does his part, the emission of greenhouse gases can be reduced and the rate of global warming can be slowed down.

Samantha Guan Jia Hui, 15

Secondary 4 student

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 21 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header “Voices of Youth”. Do include your age, school level and contact details, and the headline of the report/letter you refer to. Please keep to a length of 250 words.