Slow progress on Land Transport Master Plan 2030

Although the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has not decided on which route the Cross Island Line (CRL) will take, it allows time for stakeholders and members of the public to share their views (Cross Island Line: Running under nature reserve or skirting it both feasible, says LTA, Sept 3).

This announcement will give the Land Transport Master Plan (LTMP) 2030, published back in 2013, a big push. The plan called for a huge rail package comprising many lines spanning the island, and set ambitious goals for public transport accessibility.

As a commuter and train fanatic who participated in focus group discussions on the latest iteration of the LTMP in January, I feel that progress is slow on some targets.

For example, we have no clue as to the date of the opening of the first phase of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL). It is supposed to be sometime this year.

The first phase of the Cross Island Line is expected to open in 2029, just one year before the LTMP's target year. And as I take the bus every day, I am reminded of how slow progress appears to be on the future Katong Park station.

Meanwhile, I have several questions:

• One, when will the CRL rail alignment be announced?

• Two, if Singapore cannot meet the LTMP 2030 deadline, can parts of the line west of the nature reserve be built first?

• Last, when will the TEL Phase 1 open?

Roderick Foo Sheng Heng