SkillsFuture Credit top-up allows for continual upgrading

I fully support Forum contributor Ee Teck Siew's call for regular SkillsFuture Credit top-ups (Regularly top up SkillsFuture Credit, Sept 28).

Being a freelance counsellor, I was delighted when the SkillsFuture Credit was announced in 2016. It meant that I would be able to stay current and upgrade my skills at a reasonable cost.

I enrolled for several relevant courses at the Social Service Institute and the $500 initial credit was quickly exhausted.

I have since had to bear the full cost of subsequent courses, which has limited the number of courses I can enrol in.

Not many other governments have invested so much in their citizens' development, and I lament the fact that many Singaporeans do not utilise this generous benefit.

I hope it is not their lack of interest that is deterring the Government from topping up the credits of those, who, like me, appreciate and have exhausted this benefit.

Margaret Lee Kim Gek