Size of HDB flats not addressed

The announcement by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally (Every HDB flat to be upgraded twice; Aug 20) is laudable.

But even after describing the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme and the Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme, the question of size of the current Build-To-Order flats was not addressed.

Housing Board flats appear to be getting more expensive and small HDB flats are becoming the new normal. Size matters as it affects the quality of life for ordinary people.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan