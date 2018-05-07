Site for sea burial facility chosen after careful consideration

We thank Dr Leslie Kuek for his feedback (Sea current will carry ashes to recreational area; April 27).

Since 2010, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has been working with the relevant authorities to identify a suitable site in Singapore for conducting rites prior to scattering cremated remains at sea.

This is in response to requests received from some members of the public for such a facility, to preserve the dignity and decorum of the proceedings, which hitherto had been conducted at other spots along the coastline, and to make the provision of after-death care facilities in Singapore more comprehensive.

The selection of this Tanah Merah site was done with careful consideration of other competing needs, and in consultation with the various authorities that represent the interests of their constituent stakeholders.

NEA is currently procuring consultancy services, which include a study to minimise the environmental impact of the construction and operation of the proposed facility.

Separately, we have also received requests from the sailing fraternity to be included in the environmental impact study, and we will be engaging it.

We will work closely with the relevant authorities to incorporate the feedback and suggestions of various interested parties in the design and operation of the facility.

Wong Chiu Ying (Ms)

Director Facilities Planning and Development

National Environment Agency