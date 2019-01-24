Singtel TV line-up: Changes made by content providers

We thank Mrs Elaine Wee for her feedback (Singtel TV cuts number of channels but not charges; Jan 18).

The majority of channels that air on Singtel TV are curated and aggregated by our content providers.

Some changes in the line-up may occur from time to time when content providers decide to remove channels due to low viewership.

This was the case for most of the changes to the Action Value Pack that Mrs Wee subscribed to.

For example, Fox Networks Group removed Nat Geo Music from its regional channel line-up, while Eleven Sports Network stopped its Pay TV operations in Singapore.

We assure our customers that we do our best to work with our content providers to maintain their channel portfolio, and we endeavour to add new channels whenever we can.

Last year, we added a number of channels, such as Asian Food Channel, e-Le and beIN Sports Max, which are also available as part of our Action Value Pack.

Candy Chua (Ms)

Vice-President, Consumer Operations

Consumer Singapore

Singtel