Singtel staff explained offers in detail

We refer to Mr Kwek Joo Kwang's letter (Unethical sales tactics used on elderly; Jan 18).

We would like to clarify as follows:

We contacted Mr Kwek in late December, prior to his Forum letter, to address his concerns about his father-in-law's new Singtel TV contract.

A technician was sent to his home to swap out his DVR set-top box, without charge.

We also reviewed our series of telephone conversations with his father-in-law.

Our staff member who spoke to him introduced a range of promotions that had short or no contract periods, giving customers flexibility and the opportunity to discover new content.

She discussed the offers in detail and explained the new charges that would apply. She also reminded him of the promotion's end date and that he could cancel at any time, without penalty, after the six-month promotion period. He acknowledged the terms and conditions of the offer.

We have assured Mr Kwek that we have strict policies to ensure that our staff present our offers and packages clearly so that customers can make fully informed decisions.

Candy Chua (Ms)

Vice-President, Consumer Operations

Consumer Singapore

Singtel