Singtel customers can easily access contract details

We refer to Mr Joseph Kee Kong Heong's letter (Costly lesson from not keeping track of telco contract expiry; Dec 21).

We have since been in touch with Mr Kee and have explained that customers can readily access their account information, including contract details, using My Singtel App or My Account online. They can also call our customer care hotline on 1688 and our customer service officers will be able to advise them on their contract status.

Contracts typically last one or two years and customers who are out of contract continue to pay their prevailing subscription rates until they enter into a new contract with us.

To keep customers informed of our latest offers, we periodically send them direct mailers and also advertise promotions in mass media and on social media, so they can select the best plan to suit their needs.

Customer satisfaction is our top priority and we will continue to offer a wide choice of products and services at competitive prices.

We thank Mr Kee for his feedback.

Candy Chua (Ms)

Vice-President, Consumer Operations

Consumer Singapore

Singtel