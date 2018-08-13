SingPass ID alone not enough to guard against identity fraud

We refer to Mr Phua Kok Hee's suggestion to make it easier for users to change their SingPass ID (Option to change SingPass ID could be made easier; Aug 10).

Users who wish to change their SingPass ID can do so by logging into their SingPass accounts, selecting the "update profile" icon and clicking the "update" button next to their current SingPass ID. These steps can be found in the "Help and FAQs" section on the SingPass log-in page.

However, user ID is in itself not a safeguard against identity fraud.

To protect their account and personal information, users should set up their SingPass two-factor authentication.

Users should also change their passwords regularly and use strong passwords. Strong passwords are alphanumeric and contain eight to 24 characters.

With the launch of the SingPass Mobile application later this year, users will have a more secure log-in alternative that does not require the entry of user IDs or passwords.

We will continue to enhance the digital interface, experience and security for SingPass users and thank Mr Phua for his feedback.

Kwok Quek Sin

Senior Director

National Digital Identity

Government Technology Agency