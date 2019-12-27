Forum: Single-use plastics still being used in food production chain

Many food manufacturers and food operators continue to use plastics extensively as the main form of packaging, despite the well-known dangers of plastics to the environment and to our health.

Food manufacturers wrap food such as chee cheong fun in plastic wrappers for delivery. And in many cases, the food operators steam the food together with the plastic wrappers.

While on the one hand, shoppers are being asked to cut down the use of single-use plastics, on the other hand, a blind eye continues to be turned on the use of single-use plastics in the food production chain. Worse, allowing food to be cooked with plastics means that Singaporeans have been ingesting microplastics.

The Ministry of Health and the National Environment Agency should tell Singaporeans what is being done to stop food manufacturers and food operators from using single-use plastics as a form of wrapping and even cooking with them.

Patrick Tan Siong Kuan