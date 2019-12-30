Singapore's Third World emissions

Professor Tommy Koh makes some excellent points everyone ought to take note of when he discusses some of our bad habits as Singaporeans living in a First World country (Five tests of a truly First World people, Dec 21).

I believe that a true First World country sets itself apart from Third World countries by practising sustainability, the next greatest challenge on the horizon.

Are Singaporeans aware that our carbon emissions per capita rank 27th in the world out of 142 countries?

Singapore may be a First World country, but I don't think we should be considered one. If we cannot even preserve the planet we live on, we shouldn't take the moral high ground and talk about civic-mindedness and manners.

Leroy Cheong Kai Thong, 16

JC1 student