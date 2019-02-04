Singaporeans should cultivate long-term thinking

It is important for Singapore to progress as a compact nation, and for Singaporeans to cultivate long-term thinking (Think long term, stay united to tackle global headwinds, says Heng; Jan 26).

Many hands make light work, which is especially true for Singapore.

When society fragments, communication becomes difficult, which in turn makes it harder for the Government to get everyone's views.

Staying united is crucial as it facilitates faster decision-making, saving time and energy.

Short-termism is also a concern, as following it results in additional problems in the long run.

Thinking and planning for the long term allows the Government to channel resources more efficiently and make more of a difference in the lives of Singaporeans.

Singapore would not be what it is today without long-term planning.

The best way to cultivate long-term thinking is to start with the young.

Schools and parents should instil the importance of long-term thinking in children by, for example, showing them that if they do not spend unnecessarily on snacks, they can save money to buy a gift for their loved ones.

Ethel Lee (Ms)