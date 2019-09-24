Singaporeans must take recycling seriously

During a recent vacation in Germany, I was impressed by how seriously the Germans take recycling, and their support for their official recycling drive (Singaporeans need mindset change about recycling, by Ms Patricia Maria de Souza, Sept 19).

Everywhere I went, I found that they put in effort to reduce plastic waste. Supermarkets do not wrap fruits in plastic. Companies that are not environmentally friendly with packaging face larger fees when they renew their licences.

Many recycling stations can be found around the country. Care is taken with the separating of trash, and even hotels provide separate bins for waste and recycling. Hotels do not provide disposable items such as toothbrushes, slippers or shavers.

People can refill their water bottles at the many tap water points. Petrol kiosks charge an additional 25 euro cents on top of the price of a bottled drink, which is refunded if you return the bottle for recycling.

The only single-use plastic shopping bags that are available are very thin tear-off plastic bags at fruit and vegetable counters in supermarkets.

Many Germans take with them their own bags, and those who do not are offered a limited number of paper bags.

Germany has far less of a throwaway culture than Singapore. To get there will require massive campaigning and public support.

Germany is successful because everyone buys in, and those who do not will get disapproving stares.

Cheng Choon Fei