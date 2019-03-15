Singaporeans must change mindset on 'inferior' jobs

Unless Singaporeans have a change in mindset, no amount of incentives can motivate them to work in less attractive sectors of the economy (Help willing locals who want to sign up for 'unattractive' jobs, March 12).

The reason why foreigners have outnumbered locals in these sectors is simple: Singaporeans will steer clear of these jobs which they deem degrading and lowly.

It is sad that as our society becomes more affluent, Singaporeans are shunning jobs that they believe to be inferior to others.

Despite paying higher wages, it is difficult to attract Singaporeans to such jobs.

It is unfair to blame foreigners for taking most of the jobs.

If companies can help it, they would rather not hire foreigners as it entails administrative work requirements such as work permit applications, levy and security bond payments as well as accommodation and transport arrangements.

Foreign workers also need time to adapt to our environment and way of life. All these can be inconvenient to the employer.

I believe the Government has and will help Singaporeans in every way it can. The ball is in their court now.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng