Forum: Singaporeans among most well-fed populations, but who eats what?

I am happy that Singapore has been recognised for its efforts to ensure it has food security (Singapore tops food security index for 2nd straight year, Dec 10).

However, the Global Food Security Index has to be broken down further to examine which population segment consumes which type of food.

For example, if so-called superfoods are considered beneficial to a person's well-being, what percentage of the population can consume them?

This would be similar to a Gini coefficient, but pegged to a variety of food. Are lower-income groups able to consume only a very small portion of food that is recognised to be beneficial? Is there a food-consumption disparity?

I hope the Government can study this as this may have a large bearing on the healthcare needs of Singapore's ageing population.

Colin Ong Tau Shien