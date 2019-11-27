Forum: Singapore universities should open their libraries to the public

I recently completed my master's degree programme overseas. While pursuing my postgraduate degree, I found out that the libraries in Singapore's universities place various restrictions on visitors' access.

The National University of Singapore, with the widest range and largest collection of academic and scholarly works, states that access is restricted to its staff and students. Visitors are allowed access only seven days a year. Permission is granted on a case-by-case basis. However, research work usually takes months or years.

Nanyang Technological University requires visitors to first apply online for an entry pass.

The Singapore University of Technology and Design limits library usage to its members, that is, its students, faculty, researchers and staff.

The Singapore Management University states that "SMU libraries serve primarily the community of SMU". External users must apply for membership on a case-by-case basis, which must be endorsed by a full-time SMU staff member. Only researchers not associated with any academic programme can apply for membership. Anyone pursuing a non-SMU academic programme, including distance learning, is not eligible to apply.

If the Government wants to encourage research in Singapore, there should not be any restrictions on access to local universities' libraries.

Many universities overseas, such as those in the United States, Malaysia, Taiwan and Lithuania, provide open access to their libraries for the public. Visitors can register on the spot at the library counter for access.

The National Taiwan University states: "NTU library welcomes the use of its collections by researchers and scholars not affiliated with the university."

This sends strong welcome signals to researchers and members of the public, and encourages research and collaboration with scholars within and outside the university, fostering a vibrant academic community.

Singapore's universities would do well to remove the barriers to their libraries, to open access to education materials and academic research, especially for a publicly funded university that should, at the minimum, allow the public (who fund it) access without being able to check out the books.

If everything is tied to payment, would we then be sending the signal that only those with money can do research? This goes against the grain of education and meritocracy.

The true mark of a progressive university is one that aims to promote education and research.

