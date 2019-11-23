Singapore must keep up vigilance against anarchy

I commend the Singapore Police Force for their prompt action against those behind the illegal public gathering that was held on Oct 11 (Hong Konger who held illegal public gathering in Singapore repatriated, Nov 21).

All disruptive behaviour has to be nipped in the bud before it escalates to destructive proportions.

On this subject, it is a timely reminder for Singaporeans that it is a mistake to equate democracy with freedom to demonstrate in the streets and disrupt society.

In the old days, when there was no Internet or social media, alternative views were not so easily disseminated and mobilising groups of people to demonstrate in the village square was a common tactic.

This rousing of the masses can be especially dangerous in this digital age, given the reach and speed of new media.

Democracy should be by dialogue and unanimity through the ballot box.

Mass demonstrations to topple an elected government is not democratic rule, but rule by the mob.

We need to be clear in our thinking and not be brainwashed by radical political or religious groups, something that is happening in many parts of the world now.

We in Singapore, a small city state, cannot allow this to happen.

Once our peace and security is destroyed, it will take us a very long time to recover, if ever.

We must be very vigilant not to allow anarchy to take over under the pretence of democracy or be manipulated by foreign powers.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)