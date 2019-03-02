Simple and cheap way to maintain good health

The Ministry of Health's letter describes the initiatives to promote health and wellness under the Action Plan for Successful Ageing (Preparing for ageing is everyone's responsibility, Feb 26).

Effective health maintenance measures do not have to be expensive and involve heavy investment in things like gym equipment.

Maintaining good health is simple and cheap, provided one's motivation levels are high enough.

Just an hour of walking a day or meditation could easily alleviate the mounting problems of diabetes, hypertension and dementia.

Of course, one also needs to modify one's nutrition to improve his overall health and fitness for active ageing.

In this respect, more needs to be done to motivate people to not eat too much, and to eat the right food.

Combine the two and there is a cheap, simple and effective health maintenance programme to help bring down mounting healthcare costs.

Norman Wee Sin Chuan