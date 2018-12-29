SIA safety video may give wrong information to tourists

Singapore Airlines' latest safety video, which is tastefully designed, is used as a platform to promote our local attractions while disseminating safety instructions.

However, the segment on fastening seat belts, used to highlight the River Safari, may give tourists the wrong information.

In that segment, SIA stresses the importance of removing infants from bassinets and fastening them when the seat-belt sign is switched on.

In the video, a couple with an infant stroller can be seen boarding a boat at the River Safari.

Unfortunately, the River Safari has a minimum height requirement of 106cm for passengers as part of its safety requirements and, thus, infants are not allowed on board.

I learnt this recently when I visited the River Safari with my two-year-old son and was not allowed to board the boat.

SIA should correct this in its safety video as it gives tourists the wrong information and they may be disappointed when they visit the attraction.

Lee Yong Se